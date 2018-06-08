Square Enix could make a big splash at E3 2018, with Kingdom Hearts 3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and maybe, just maybe, a fresh glimpse at the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Here are the details:

When?

Monday, June 11: 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, 6 p.m. BST

Tuesday, June 12: 3 a.m. AEST

See the start time in your area.

Where?

Right here! We'll be embedding the livestream from our sister site GameSpot, so you can watch in real-time. They also have the full schedule of E3 press conferences.

Alternately, you can watch on Square Enix's YouTube channel or its Twitch channel.

E3 is happening in Los Angeles, and CNET will have a team on the ground.

What can we expect?

Most gamers are hoping a certain spiky haired hero makes an appear, but Square Enix has a few other heavy hitters.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider looms large

The final part of the rebooted Lara Croft origin trilogy is likely to take center stage, since the Eidos Montréal game is the last entry in the Tomb Raider origin trilogy and it's out September 14 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. David Anfossi, the studio head, hinted that Tomb Raider fans are in for a surprise. The return of Lara's butler, perhaps?!

Keyblades clash in Kingdom Hearts 3

The third game in the main Kingdom Hearts series is scheduled for a 2018 release and journalists got to play it in May. So we'll most likely get to see new worlds, characters, gameplay mechanics and definite release date.

Another taste of the Final Fantasy VII Remake

We've got a scattering of information about this over the years, but it'd be cool to get more details about the new combat system, its episodic nature and a release window (at the very least).

