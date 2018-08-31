Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images

Sprint launched a new unlimited plan Friday called Unlimited Premium that includes Amazon Prime, Hulu, TIDAL, Lookout Premium Plus and a 50GB LTE mobile hotspot. It costs $90 a month.

For a limited time, the plan also gives customers $20 per month in Uber rides.

"We've heard from customers who literally 'want it all,' so we designed a plan that delivers just about everything a customer could want," Dow Draper, Sprint chief commercial officer, said in a statement. "It's a platinum-class wireless plan that can bring almost $500 in annual savings."

Adding a second line is an additional $70 a month. A third line is another $50 a month, and a fourth and fifth line will each cost you $30 a month.

Unlimited Premium customers can get $10 off per line if they bring their own device or buy a new one at full price.

Sprint's other unlimited plans include Unlimited Plus ($70 per month) and Unlimited Basic ($60 per month). The company also offers discounts for members of the military, veterans and their families. In addition, Sprint has a plan for people 55 and older.

Hulu and Tidal are also available on Unlimited Plus, so the extra $20 you pay for Premium essentially goes toward getting Amazon Prime, Lookout and a higher mobile hotspot limit. (Separately, an annual Prime membership breaks down to $10 a month.)

Unlimited Premium customers get full HD video streaming, as well as music and gaming streaming without speed restrictions.