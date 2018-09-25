Sprinkler controller Rachio 3 adds Apple HomeKit support

Rachio, the startup behind app-enabled sprinkler controllers and related accessories, just launched Siri voice support for its $230 Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller.
The third-generation Rachio 3 is designed to replace your existing irrigation controller, but lets you keep all of your existing in-ground irrigation stuff like pipes and sprinkler heads.
A Rachio app offers zone and scheduling customization, as well as "hyperlocal" weather data so you (hopefully) won't ever over- or under-water your yard.
Adding HomeKit and Siri into the mix gives iOS fans several new ways to interact with their Rachio 3 controller. The Rachio 3 is now controllable via the iOS-only Home app, as well as on an Apple TV, Apple Watch or HomePod.
The Rachio 3 already works with Alexa and Google Assistant.
