Spotify's Wrapped playlist brings back your favorite songs of 2018

2018 is almost over, and Spotify likes to celebrate another year accomplished by releasing its annual Spotify Wrapped playlist.
Wrapped is a personal playlist with 100 of the top tracks you were listening to this year. That means your playlist is most likely one-of-a-kind, and curated based on your taste (or what Spotify thinks you like).
There are a few ways to find your Wrapped playlist:
- Go to the Spotify Wrapped website and log into your account
- Open up the Spotify desktop app, scroll down to "Genre & Moods" and select "Wrapped"
- Launch the Spotify mobile app and find it under the "Made For..." section at the top
Spotify also has a "Tastebreakers" playlist to accompany the Wrapped one. Tastebreakers includes 50 songs that Spotify thinks you'll like from genres and artists you don't normally listen to.
The Wrapped playlist is a fun little trip down memory lane, but it can also be a reminder of some of the more embarrassing stuff you've been listening to. (Thanks for reminding me how much emo music I listen to, Spotify.)
People are taking to Twitter to share their Wrapped stats for better or for worse.
RIP
Some people really like K-Pop.
