Spotify now twice as big as Apple Music

Photothek via Getty Images

According to Spotify, it now has over 60 million paying users. In contrast to its biggest competition, Apple Music, that's double its 27 million subscribers.

Spotify updated its subscriber information today with the new number. It's impressively 10 million more than the 50 million subs the company announced in March.

Last month Spotify claimed it had 140 million total users, which is the number that includes active users of the freemium plan. Apple Music doesn't have a comparable free tier, so, any way you cut it, Spotify is still outnumbering the iTunes replacement by a lot of subscriptions.