Spotify Premium update lets you listen to one artist forever

Spotify

Spotify's made a few changes to its Premium service in its latest app update, but the coolest new feature is an endless personalized playlist matching your tastes

The music streaming service's Endless Artist Radio lets you search for a playlist based on your favorite musician and find a matching endless stream.

"They're updated regularly to keep things fresh -- and what's more, they're even downloadable and available to play while offline," the company wrote in a blog post.

This follows competitor Pandora adding personalized new release and themed playlists for its premium subscribers in recent months.

The Spotify update, which starts rolling out to Premium subscribers on iOS and Android globally on Thursday, also simplifies navigation by cutting down the number of tabs at the bottom of the app from five to three (leaving just Home, Search and Your Library). The redesigned search is the "new one-stop destination for artists, albums, podcasts," with listeners' favorite genres appearing at the top of the screen.

On Wednesday, Spotify revealed its new app for Wear OS smartwatches and got into a little trouble over a scary YouTube ad. The service also turned 10 last week and revealed that we were all really into The Killers' Human back in 2008.