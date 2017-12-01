Spotify offers yearly Premium subscription for £99

CNET

Spotify Premium will be available in the UK for an annual payment of £99 until the end of the year.

This will get you 12 months of Spotify Premium, which would normally cost £10 a month, which means you'll save about £20.

The offer lasts until 31 December. After 12 months your account will revert back to its previous subscriptions plan.

Spotify Premium offers unlimited high-quality streaming access to over 30 million ad-free songs plus the ability to download your music and listen to it without an internet connection.

