Spotify lets you build group playlists on Facebook Messenger

This seems a lot easier than mixtapes.

Spotify will let you collaborate to build a playlist while you chat. 

 Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP/ Getty Images

Like talking about music with your friends on Facebook Messenger? Then build a playlist with them while chatting.

Spotify rolled out the new feature, called somewhat obviously Group Playlists for Messenger, earlier on Wednesday.

The feature is included in the Spotify Chat Extension for Messenger. Once you're in the feature, you can create a group playlist and add songs to it by clicking the blue "+" icon. And anyone else on the chat, including people who aren't on Spotify, can add to songs to the list.

The feature holds promise as a fun way to be introduced to new tunes. As long as you trust your friends' musical taste. 

