Spotify might be rolling out a Hi-Fi option

Mario Tama/Getty Images

It looks like Spotify might be launching a lossless audio version of its streaming service.

According to Reddit, a small group of users were offered Hi-Fi service for an additional $5 to $10 per month. Users who tried to sign up for the service were informed that it wasn't available in their area, or they received an error message.

Screenshots of the offer show that the service, called Spotify Hi-Fi, will consist of lossless CD-quality audio, exclusive pre-sale concert tickets - similar to Tidal, the Hi-Fi streaming service owned by Jay Z -- and discounts on limited edition vinyl.

The additional perks and pricing would position it as a more competitive option than Apple Music or Tidal. Tidal's Hi-Fi subscription cost $14.99 a month, and Apple Music doesn't have one.

When reached for comment, Spotify could not confirm the new Hi-Fi tier, but said it tests "new offers and products all the time."