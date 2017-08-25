Spotify

If you had to name the most popular song played during Monday's eclipse, chances are you'd guess "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler. And you would be right. Spotified released a animated map Thursday showing how plays of the 1983 song spiked in the US during Monday's solar eclipse.

In a post on its website, Spotify stated that plays of the song increased 3,521-percent in the US (1,017-percent globally) as the moon's shadow crossed the country. The heaviest amount of plays follows the path of totality across the US.

Spotify went on to state: "Once they started, people couldn't seem to stop. Those who listened to any version of the song played it an average of 6 times over the course of the day."