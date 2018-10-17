Spotify for Wear OS lets you play music from your wrist

Spotify

Now you can control your Spotify music from your wrist.

Spotify on Wednesday announced its new app for Wear OS smartwatches. The app lets you pick a song or playlist, and pause, play or skip tracks on your smartwatch. That way you won't have to pull out your phone in the middle of a jog if a song you don't like comes on.

Spotify also partnered with the Fossil Group to preinstall the Spotify app on all Fossil Gen 4 and Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatches.

The music-streaming service has previously appeared on Samsung and Garmin smartwatches, but with this new app Spotify will be more broadly available on smartwatches that run Google's Wear OS software.

Spotify is still not available on the Apple Watch, but that may change now that Apple's WatchOS 5 allows offline playback from third-party music apps.