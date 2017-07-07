Spotify purportedly testing new driving feature

Photothek via Getty Images

Some Spotify subscribers are reporting a new driving mode that aims to make the app easier to use while on the road. According to Reddit user Chris54721, it can be launched by pressing a car icon on the bottom left of the normal Spotify song UI.

An intro that showcases the new features appears on the first time you try it, but after that three buttons appear on the bottom of the screen, one to skip forward, one to go back, and one for voice recognition. Scrolling vertically allows you to browse through tabs like Recents and Featured, and scrolling horizontally switches to playlists/albums.

There's also supposed to be a voice dictation function that announces song and playlist names, which should encourage drivers to keep their eyes on the road. However, it looks like it currently does not work. When asked for comment, Spotify replied "We test new products all the time and have no news to share."

While the new feature is reported to appear in Spotify version 8.4.7.1108, I'm running that version and can't access it.