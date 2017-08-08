Spotify is bringing background music to the Xbox One

Josh Miller/CNET

Sick of your game's soundtrack? Soon you'll be able to swap the score for your Spotify playlist.

You'll be able to stream music through Spotify on the Xbox One in the background while gaming, Microsoft has announced. You'll be able to control the app using Spotify Connect on a phone, tablet or laptop.

Microsoft recently announced that Spotify and iTunes will join the official Windows Store.

Spotify, which just hit over 60 million users, has long been available on PS4. Microsoft has yet to announce details on when the streaming music app will be available to download.