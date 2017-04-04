Spotify and Universal Music Group reach license deal

Enlarge Image Photothek via Getty Images

Music streaming service Spotify and Universal Music Group (UMG) today announced a multiyear global license agreement.

Spotify's digital music service has more than 100 million active users in 60 countries; UMG is the music industry's largest label, with artists including U2, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber. Spotify said in a statement the deal will allow it to collaborate more closely with UMG on new releases and marketing campaigns, as well as offering UMG "unprecedented access to data."

"This partnership is built on a mutual love of music, creating value for artists and delivering for fans," said Daniel Ek, chairman and CEO of Spotify. "We will be working together to help break new artists and connect new and established artists with a broadening universe of fans in ways that will wow them both."

Neither Spotify nor UMG immediately responded to a request for further comment.