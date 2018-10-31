Splurge a little: Best tech gifts under $500

When an Amazon Echo Dot ( ) feels like not enough, but a new Apple MacBook ( ) feels like too much, you need a gift that's right up the middle. Extravagant, but not too extravagant. When shopping from around $250 to $500, you get to play in some really fun areas, like game consoles, robots and even 3D printers.

These highlights will get you started, but we have a whole under-$500 section waiting for you right here.

Nintendo Switch

The must-have game system works as both a TV console and a portable game tablet. More importantly, it reminds us of how much fun co-op, same-room family gaming can be, thanks to four-way games like Super Mario Party, Mario Kart 8 and Overcooked.

Apple iPad

Now that it supports the very cool Apple Pencil stylus, the entry level 9.7-inch iPad is perfect for just about everyone, and a lot less expensive than the iPad Pro ( ). Look for discounts down to around $250 during holiday sales.

Arcade1Up Arcade Cabinet

Perfect for apartment living, these half-size arcade cabinets come loaded with different collections of classic games, and still feel authentic enough to play. Add a sold-separately riser to bring it up to adult height, and check out everything from Rampage to Tempest to Street Fighter.

Anki Vector

Think of this little robot like a version of Amazon's Alexa that rolls around. It answers questions while also shooting photos, learning people's faces and playing with his little plastic cube. I was concerned that Vector is a bit on the slow side to respond to voice commands, but I play tested it with several under-10 kids, and they absolutely loved it.

Pad & Quill Heritage Leather Satchel Bag

Yes, it's a lot to spend on a "laptop bag," but this isn't some basic case you pick up at the airport or in a big box electronics store. It's hand made and comes with a 25-year warranty, while the roll top, which folds over the front, keeps water out and your gadgets safe. I've used many Pad & Quill products over the years, and the quality is always fantastic.

Monoprice Voxel 3D printer

It's a gift that can literally make other gifts. Even a few years ago, 3D printers were finicky, hard to use, and expensive. It's still not exactly plug-and-play, but this mid-priced model had me unboxed and printing in under 20 minutes, and now I'm completely addicted. Check out some of my handiwork, from Star Wars toys to video game phone docks, here.

