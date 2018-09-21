Apple lets you interact with iPhone XS and XS Max without leaving the house

Claire Reilly/CNET

If you don't want to brave the launch day crowds to check out the iPhone XS and XS Max, no worries: Apple has a way to let you experience them virtually.

The company's new microsite, which only works on the mobile versions of the Chrome or Safari browsers, shows off 3D models of its new phones, as previously reported by 9to5Mac.

You can tilt your phone to rotate the virtual XS or XS Max, with the new features highlighted by text. Tapping the screen switches between the iPhones, and you can view the three color options -- gold, silver and space grey.

You can also do a size comparison between the new models and the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which debuted alongside the iPhone X in September 2017. If you tap the "Learn More" option, you're brought to the main iPhone page.

It's also the first major use of the .apple top-level-domain, which Apple has owned since 2015, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it'll be expanding the site, but expect the cheaper iPhone XR to be added on or before its Oct. 26 release.

