Spider-Man Tom Holland reveals new suit on Jimmy Kimmel show

Tom Holland, star of 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, turned up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, and gave viewers a good look at his cool new Spidey suit.

In a skit, Kimmel sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez steals Holland's Spidey mask, and runs around making "pew-pew!" web-shooting noises until Kimmel demands he give the mask back to its rightful wearer, Holland.

The skit goes on for three-plus minutes, which gives fans a good long time to check out the new costume, which fits Holland like a glove and features some intriguing details, including red fingers, elbow stripes, and boots.

But then Kimmel gets curious about how Holland's Spidey can be making a new movie considering he "turned into, like black confetti" thanks to Thanos' deadly snap in Avengers: Infinity War.

And that's when Holland suddenly hears "Thanos robbing a bank" and has to make a super-speedy exit.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to open July 5, 2019, in the US.