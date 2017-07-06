Marvel

Settle in for a lot of web-crawling, moviegoers. Spider-Man will be part of a five-movie storyline, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told the Toronto Sun in a recent article.

One of the films has already come out -- "Captain America: Civil War," which introduced Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016. And one's about to hit theaters: "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (read our review) opens July 6 in Australia and July 7 in the US and UK. Two of the remaining three are so nebulous they don't yet have titles, but everything will apparently tie together.

"We are looking at a five-movie storyline -- 'Civil War,' 'Homecoming,' 'Avengers: Infinity War,' untitled 'Avengers,' 'Homecoming 2' -- or whatever we end up calling it -- as an amazing five-story journey for Peter Parker," Feige said. "In the way that the events of 'Civil War' directly inform the opening of 'Homecoming' and his state of mind as he goes back to high school, so too will the events of the next two Avengers movies as he continues with high school."

Parker may only be a teen, but don't doubt his importance to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This original 22-movie arc ends with the untitled 'Avengers' in May of 2019 and then two months later it will be Peter and Spider-Man that usher us into the aftermath and how things proceed from there." Feige said.

Earlier this month, Holland himself mentioned a trilogy of "Spider-Man" standalone films, and though Feige didn't take the timeline that far, it seems likely if "Homecoming's" strong early reviews hold.