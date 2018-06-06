Watch Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse's amazing new trailer

Screenshot/CNET

If you can't get enough of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, there's a new trailer out Wednesday for the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The trailer shows teenage Miles Morales putting on the Spidey mask and learning the ropes (webs?) from a burger-scarfing Peter Parker, voiced by New Girl's Jake Johnson.

The voice cast will also include Lily Tomlin, Mahershala Ali, Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber and others.

This animated Spider-Man hits theaters December 18.