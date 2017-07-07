'Spider-Man: Homecoming' writers made their pitch to Marvel in just 3 days

2:49 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The writers of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" only had three days to develop their take on Peter Parker.

"We had such a ticking clock in getting this thing made and also in pitching it," John Francis Daley told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Friday.

Daley and co-writer Jonathan Goldstein said that humor and relatability in their pitch likely factored in toward the duo earning the job.

"Just because you get superpowers, doesn't mean you become an adult or sophisticated or can get the girl," Goldstein said in the interview.

Regarding the development of the other students in Spider-Man's world like Liz (Laura Harrier) or Flash (Tony Revolori), the duo directly cite filmmaker John Hughes as "the touchstone for the high school movie" with films like "The Breakfast Club." However, they cite a very different movie influence for developing Peter Parker's best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon).

"There was sort of an archetype of 'Superbad' that I think we used a little bit," Daley said. "You have these two kids that don't have a lot of confidence, but they are such best friends and you can feel that love coming between them, it's just a nice model to play with."

The full interview also includes tidbits on why they chose to not keep Peter Parker's identity secret from Ned, making Michael Keaton's Vulture role "a regular joe who feels cheapted by the system" and how much they planted into the script for a "Homecoming" sequel.