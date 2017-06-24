It's only natural that Spider-Man, of all heroes, would find a friendly reception on the web.
Fans and critics who've watched "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in early screenings are starting to share reviews and reactions on social media, and it's looking good for the reboot of the teen hero. (No spoilers ahead.)
The words "best" and "favorite" are being tossed around.
Star Tom Holland earned raves.
The movie's humor and sense of fun were praised.
The high-school setting and film's innocence stood out for some viewers.
And Holland himself weighed in on his adventures making the film.
"Spider-Man: Homecoming" opens July 7 in the US and UK, and on July 6 in Australia.
