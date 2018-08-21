For the first time in a long time, there's going to be a Spider-Man video game. By most accounts the game is going to be pretty damn good, so you might say the game has a hype train.
But it also has an actual real-life hype train.
That was a post from Insomniac's official account. That's the development team behind the new Spider-Man game. But this thing has been spotted in the wild.
The train is located -- of course -- in New York City. 'Cause that's where Spider-Man lives and no, he's real. Don't try and tell me otherwise.
If you load up the screenshots above, there are some incredible details: Spider-Man chairs, Spider-Man posters, some ads for The Daily Bugle. As marketing stunts go, this is pretty cool.
Spider-Man hits stores Sept. 7. Head here for everything you need to know about the upcoming game.
Discuss: Spider-Man has an actual, literal hype train in New York City
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.