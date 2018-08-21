Spider-Man has an actual, literal hype train in New York City

Insomniac Games

For the first time in a long time, there's going to be a Spider-Man video game. By most accounts the game is going to be pretty damn good, so you might say the game has a hype train.

But it also has an actual real-life hype train.

That was a post from Insomniac's official account. That's the development team behind the new Spider-Man game. But this thing has been spotted in the wild.

I found it! The Spider-Man Shuttle train! pic.twitter.com/9yjTlo3wqm — justin shapiro (@StageDoorGuru) August 19, 2018

I CANT BREATHE THERE IS A SPIDER-MAN TRAIN IN THE CITY pic.twitter.com/ofZkoq7VsU — t ♡’s tommy (@civiIpeter) August 20, 2018

The train is located -- of course -- in New York City. 'Cause that's where Spider-Man lives and no, he's real. Don't try and tell me otherwise.

If you load up the screenshots above, there are some incredible details: Spider-Man chairs, Spider-Man posters, some ads for The Daily Bugle. As marketing stunts go, this is pretty cool.

Spider-Man hits stores Sept. 7. Head here for everything you need to know about the upcoming game.