Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer debuts to fans at CCXP in Brazil

Chuck Zlotnick

Spider-Man: Far From Home's first trailer played for fans Saturday at the CCXP event in Brazil.

The trailer, which for now is not yet on the internet, was reportedly seen by Collider editor Steven Weintraub, who described it as "f-cking awesome" in a tweet on Saturday.

So @SonyPictures just world premiered the #SpiderManFarFromHome trailer (which looks fucking awesome) and then #jakegyllenhaal came out and surprised the #ccxp2018 crowd. The crowd was so loud during the trailer I could barely hear some of the dialogue! pic.twitter.com/BSRUIDJ8j9 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 8, 2018

Following the footage, actor Jake Gyllenhaal took to the stage. While it's been widely confirmed that Gyllenhaal is in the movie, the footage is apparently the first to officially confirm that the actor is playing Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

The #SpiderManFarFromHome trailer doesn't acknowledge anything from @Avengers Infinity War or Endgame. Starts like you haven't left the Spider-Man universe. The trailer ends with the reveal of #jakegyllenhaal as #mysterio. And yes you see the costume! pic.twitter.com/myB9oqHntY — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 8, 2018

And it makes sense that this trailer isn't yet acknowledging Avengers: Endgame -- we only just got the trailer for that movie on Friday after all. Plus with Captain Marvel's second trailer hitting the internet on this past Tuesday, it's been a week full of Marvel Cinematic Universe reveals.

Fans who got to see the new footage were webslinging their excitement to social media:

#TomHolland and #JakeGyllenhaal came as a surprise and showed a exclusive trailer that blew our minds to the #CCXP18. They said it won't be released for some months... I emotionally exhausted! #SpiderManFarFromHome — Cris Margon 🏳️‍🌈 (@crismrg) December 8, 2018

I saw the trailer! #Spoiler for #SpiderMan! Italy! Nick Fury! Hogan enamored with Aunt May! Mysterio in classic costume, using elementals, super intense! Peter in the “noir” costume! Amazing #SpiderMan indeed! @CCXPoficial pic.twitter.com/k0UVH6yHJg — Lodix (@lodix1) December 8, 2018

And others are hoping the trailer makes it onto the internet soon.

Me heading to @SonyPictures youtube page to see if they uploaded the #SpiderManFarFromHome trailer as it has played at #ccxp2018 already... pic.twitter.com/esakaUo9sF — Titans Define Life. (@therealzsc) December 8, 2018

Dear @TomHolland1996



Your leaking skills are required now, mate. #SpiderManFarFromHome — Nolan Dean 🌈 (he/him) (@nolandean27) December 8, 2018

Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to release on July 5, 2019.