Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer debuts to fans at CCXP in Brazil

Spider-Man: Far From Home's first trailer played for fans Saturday at the CCXP event in Brazil.
The trailer, which for now is not yet on the internet, was reportedly seen by Collider editor Steven Weintraub, who described it as "f-cking awesome" in a tweet on Saturday.
Following the footage, actor Jake Gyllenhaal took to the stage. While it's been widely confirmed that Gyllenhaal is in the movie, the footage is apparently the first to officially confirm that the actor is playing Spider-Man villain Mysterio.
And it makes sense that this trailer isn't yet acknowledging Avengers: Endgame -- we only just got the trailer for that movie on Friday after all. Plus with Captain Marvel's second trailer hitting the internet on this past Tuesday, it's been a week full of Marvel Cinematic Universe reveals.
Fans who got to see the new footage were webslinging their excitement to social media:
And others are hoping the trailer makes it onto the internet soon.
Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to release on July 5, 2019.
