First Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer reveals Mysterio, Nick Fury

Sony Pictures Entertainment/Screenshot by CNET

The first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home swung onto the internet early Tuesday, and it brings the Fury. Yes, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

The teaser opens with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) working together on public events in New York following the former's discovery at the end of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming that her nephew is Spider-Man. In comes Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), who appears to have struck up a bit of chemistry with May, much to Peter's surprise.

Peter is then seen prepping for a school trip to Europe. He thinks about leaving his Spider-Man suit at home, heads abroad and takes part in awkward yet playful flirty banter with Michelle Jones (Zendaya).

But while talking in his hotel room with bestie Ned (Jacob Batalon), Ned suddenly hits the floor from a tranquilizer dart shot at him by Fury, who's sitting right in the shadows of the room. Suddenly, Peter finds himself recruited on some kind of mission that shows him webslinging through London, briefly donning a black suit and aligning with Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio (traditionally a Spider-Man villain) and fighting what appears to be Hydro-Man.

Homecoming director Jon Watts is back in the director's chair. And since this movie will be the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to debut after Avengers: Endgame, it's notable that we do not see Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark considering how much he was highlighted in Homecoming.

The first trailer for the film, which contains many of the elements in Tuesday's teaser, played for fans in December at the CCXP event in Brazil. Holland announced the pending trailer drop the night before on Instagram.

Even Gyllenhaal got in on the teasing fun, with a post about his reaction to hearing the trailer when it was first shown at CCXP.

And Marvel tweeted this poster Tuesday morning:

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5 in the US, and July 4 in Australia. No UK date has been announced.

First published Jan. 15, at 6:09 a.m. PT.

Update, 8:10 a.m. PT: Adds additional details on the film.