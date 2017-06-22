Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

It's hard being a superhero.

You're forced to do mortal things, while at the same time knowing you're superhuman.

Faking humanity is hard.

So when Peter Parker took his driver's test in a very nice Audi A8, you might imagine that things didn't quite go in a mortal way.

Audi's new ad, aligned with its product placement in the new "Spider-Man: Homecoming" movie, features Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, trying to get his driver's license.

His Audi is fancy. The test examiner is fussy.

Where did a teenage kid get a car like that? "It's my friend Tony's," says Spidey. Personally, I'd have stopped the test right there. The old "this is my friend's car" line wouldn't play for me.

Still, Parker does his best -- to upset the examiner, that is.

He takes his hands off the wheel, for example. This Audi has some self-driving skills, you see. The examiner is perturbed.

Of course, the grand finale is the parallel parking. You might expect Parker to be a good parker. Oddly, though, he doesn't bother trying. Instead, he takes his hands off the wheel again and lets the car do the work.

"I guess turning the wheel is too much for you kids nowadays, huh?" says the examiner, played by J.B. Smoove of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

And that's when the bank robbers emerge. Oh, you figured this driver's test wasn't going to end conventionally. You just knew something was going to happen to make Parker have to take on his alter ego.

I won't spoil the ending. I will give you a clue, however: Spider-Man doesn't die.

He can't, can he? We know he's in the movie that comes out July 7.

Still, did he pass his test? Perhaps we'll see if he's allowed to drive in the movie.

