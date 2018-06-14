Speck's new iPhone cases allow you to show your World Cup team spirit

Sarah Tew/CNET

With the FIFA 2018 World Cup officially underway, maybe it's time to change your iPhone case to match your team's colors. Or so Speck hopes.

Its just-launched Presidio Grip World Edition line includes six cases that represent Brazil, England, Germany, Spain, Mexico and France, with color combos that correspond to each country's flag. Unfortunately, the US-themed case is missing, but maybe Speck will have that one in four years for the iPhone 14.

My only quibble is that the France case's blue should be more of a royal blue. But the others are pretty good. I particularly like Brazil.

Presidio Grip World Edition cases are available for iPhone X ($40), iPhone 8 ($40) and iPhone 8 Plus ($45).

