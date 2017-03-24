Teen sues mom for taking away his phone

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

There's nothing like a mother's love.

Particularly if her maternal bond is expressed from behind prison bars.

That, at least, seems to have been the feeling of a 15-year-old in Almería, Spain.

As La Voz De Almería reports, the boy's mother wanted him to study more. So she did something that, to many parents probably makes sense: she took away his phone.

The Feb. 28 incident prompted some displeasure with the teen, who, quite naturally, sued his mom. He demanded she be sent to jail for nine months and he asked that she pay his legal costs.

Her alleged crime? "Mistreatment."

On Tuesday, a magistrate heard the case and decided, unsurprisingly to all but perhaps the teen, that the mom had acted in a manner entirely consistent with her parental authority.

He therefore dismissed the case and, in my imagination at least, told the teen to grow up.

"She would not be a responsible mother if she allowed her son to be distracted by the mobile phone and fail to study," the judge mused, according to the Local. The judge added the mom's actions weren't extreme.

I was unable to reach the judge at the courthouse.

This isn't the first time a teen has acted all uppity toward his or her parents with regards to technology. Who can forget the Austrian teen who last year sued her parents because they posted pictures of her as a child on her potty to Facebook?

I wonder what the atmosphere was like when the Almería kid and his mom got home from court. I can't imagine dinner was very pleasant.