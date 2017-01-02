SpaceX set to resume rocket launches this month

The robots are coming to CES, and we can't wait to meet them

SpaceX is ready to resume launches this month after finishing its investigation into the spectacular explosion of a Falcon 9 rocket last September.

The company plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on January 8 from the Vandenberg Air Force Base outside of Los Angeles, boosting 10 Iridium NEXT communications satellites into orbit. The launch date is contingent upon Federal Aviation Administration approval, according to satellite manufacturer Iridium.

SpaceX and the FAA didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

SpaceX launches have been suspended since September 1, after a pre-launch test at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida failed in a massive explosion. The rocket and its $195 million payload were destroyed, causing heavy damage to launch complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX has been investigating the rocket failure with several federal agencies and believes the explosion was triggered by a problem in the Falcon 9's fueling system.

The investigation team "identified several credible causes" for the system failure, SpaceX said in an update posted to its site Monday, and the company has put fixes in place to "address all credible causes and focus on changes which avoid the conditions that led to these credible causes."

It is unclear when SpaceX plans to resume launches in Cape Canaveral. Instead, the company reportedly plans to repurpose a space shuttle launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center for its next Falcon 9 flight from Florida. The first SpaceX launch from Kennedy will be a commercial mission, reported CBS News, with a delivery to the International Space Station expected to come some time after that commercial launch.