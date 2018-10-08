First SpaceX West Coast rocket landing lights up California sky

SpaceX

On Sunday, SpaceX completed a historic launch (and landing) after it successfully sent one of its previously used Block 5 Falcon 9 rockets into space, delivering SAOCOM 1A -- an Argentinian Earth-imaging satellite -- into orbit, before landing safely in Vandenberg AFB in California.

It's the very first time SpaceX (or anyone) has successfully landed a rocket on the West Coast.

SpaceX has previously launched a Falcon 9 from Vandenberg and landed it offshore in the Pacific Ocean aboard a droneship. The launch had been initially planned for Saturday, but had been delayed 24 hours for some last minute checks.

Main engine cutoff and stage separation confirmed. Second stage engine burn underway. pic.twitter.com/aFYuCC22ys — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 8, 2018

Falcon 9 has landed – first West Coast land landing of an orbital class rocket booster. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 8, 2018

Shortly afterward SpaceX confirmed that SAOCOM 1A had been successfully deployed in record time.

Successful deployment of SAOCOM 1A to low Earth orbit confirmed. pic.twitter.com/dEoh2ouDs5 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 8, 2018

Shortly afterward SpaceX showed a shot of Falcon 9, successfully landed on landing zone 4. It's the 30th successful landing of a rocket booster.

Falcon 9 on Landing Zone 4 after delivering SAOCOM 1A to low Earth orbit, marking the 30th successful landing of a rocket booster. pic.twitter.com/8cgAaWlBEl — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 8, 2018

From the ground, Twitter users posted incredible shots of the Falcon 9 coming back to Earth.

View from my backyard of the @SpaceX Falcon 9 launch. pic.twitter.com/i4RtzLziSz — Phil Derner, Jr. (@PhilDernerJr) October 8, 2018

Nope, definitely not aliens.



What you’re looking at is the first launch and landing of the @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the West Coast. The rocket took off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 7:21 p.m. and landed safely back on Earth. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8AKjGptpps — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 8, 2018

SAOCOM 1A 3,000-kilogram satellite built by INVAP and this deployment was done in conjunction with Argentina's space agency with the purpose of radar-imaging the earth.

SAOCOM 1B is planned to launch next year.

First published Oct. 6, 1:05 p.m. PT.

Update, Oct. 7 at 8:29 p.m.: Adds details of Falcon 9's successful landing.

NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers.This is the first time a rocket has ever been landed on the West Coast.