Space station hole stars in cosmonaut's video assuring us all is OK

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Russian space agency Roscosmos wants everyone down on Earth to know the International Space Station is just fine after a worrying incident involving a tiny hole.

Roscosmos posted a video on social media on Monday to show where the hole was repaired in a Russian Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft connected to the ISS.

#НовостиИзНевесомости от космонавта Сергея Прокопьева:



«Друзья, решил снять видео, чтобы ответить на ваши многочисленные комментарии и развеять слухи. На МКС всё спокойно!» pic.twitter.com/ri7hKbe0SL — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) September 10, 2018

Cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev hosts the short video. The AFP news agency offers up a translation of part of the video, in which Prokopyev tells viewers that everyone on the ISS is fine and that all experiments are going according to plan.

Flight controllers noticed a small drop in pressure on the ISS in late August and the crew tracked the source down to the small hole. The space station's pressure has remained stable since the repair.

Russian officials are still working to determine what caused the tiny hole. Russian news agency TASS shared information from Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin, who suggested the hole was created by a person with a drill. The damage could possibly be the result of an accident by a worker on Earth.

Roscosmos says it expects to complete the investigation by mid-September and will then implement measures to prevent such situations from happening again.