Astronaut snaps breathtaking view of full moon rising over clouds

Most of us look up into the night sky to get a good view of a full moon. NASA astronaut Jeff Williams got to look over the entire planet for his glimpse at our glowing lunar friend. Williams posted a Twitter photo on Tuesday of the moon above a blanket of clouds. It's an especially gorgeous sight as shafts of light rake across the top of the clouds.

"A spectacular rise of the full moon just before sunset while flying over western China," Williams wrote. Monday marked the summer solstice for the Northern Hemisphere, and the full moon, known colloquially as a "strawberry moon," coincided with the solstice for the first time since 1967.

Williams is in the midst of a six-month stay on board the International Space Station. He recently entered the new inflatable Bigelow Expandable Activity Module for the first time, describing it as cold and pristine inside. Williams keeps up a steady stream of photographs on his Twitter page, sharing landscapes ranging from the Sahara desert to the Australian outback as seen from space.