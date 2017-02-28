SoundCloud launches cheaper, $5 subscriptions

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Streaming-music service SoundCloud launched cheaper, $5 subscriptions Tuesday, giving users the option of paying less for most of the same features of its pricier $10 option but without the full music catalog.

The company, often called the "YouTube of audio," first launched an all-you-can-eat music service last year for $10 a month. That widened SoundCloud into paid subscriptions from its all-free stockpile of user-uploaded tracks for the first time, but the company is facing the prospect of running out of money this year if business doesn't pick up.

The cheaper plan strips away ads and allows offline listening, just like the $10 plan. But people paying $5 will be locked out of millions of tracks that are only included on the pricier tier. $5 members will hear a 30-second preview of such songs, followed by a message about upgrading to the $10 level.

SoundCloud is unique among music services because of the foundation it's built upon: tens of millions of unofficial recordings, be it Chance the Rapper's Grammy-winning mixtape or an unsanctioned DJ remix. Listeners flock to the service, with 175 million people tuning in every month. By comparison, Spotify last disclosed it had surpassed 100 million active listeners in June. But launching a $5 tier isn't groundbreaking. Both Pandora and Amazon offer lower-priced options that crimp listening somewhat while still unlocking features that a free listener doesn't get.

In an announcement late Monday, SoundCloud renamed its $10 service SoundCloud Go+ and called its new $5 plan SoundCloud Go. The more expensive Go+ level has unlimited listening to 150 million total tracks, including tens of millions of officially licensed songs. The cheaper Go tier has access to 120 million songs. SoundCloud didn't characterize the music that will be out-of-bounds for lower-priced members, but $5 subscribers are likely to find themselves locked out of some official songs by big artists.

The midpriced plan launched in the US, UK, Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and German Tuesday.

SoundCloud's free, ad-supported version is unchanged.