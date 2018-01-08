It's one small step for Sophia, one giant leap for robot-kind.
Sophia is a humanoid robot built by Hanson Robotics that debuted in 2016. Thanks to the addition of legs from DRC-HUBO (the same company that won the DARPA robotics competition in 2015), Sophia can now walk -- albeit slowly. Currently the legs are capable of moving at up to 0.6 miles per hour.
Her skin is surprisingly lifelike, using a material called "frubber" that lets her blink, move her mouth and turn her head relatively naturally. She's even appeared on the cover of Elle Brazil.
With a more human-like form, Hanson hopes that eventually Sophia will have applications in fields like medical therapy and could work alongside humans in factory situations.
"We think of her as an infant, she's really a baby," said David Hanson, CEO of Hanson Robotics and Sophia's creator. "She's part machine, part child, yet she's got all these cognitive capabilities, the vocabulary of an adult."
Talking with an AI system is increasingly commonplace with virtual assistants like those from Amazon and the Google Assistant across multiple devices from phones to smart speakers. But Sophia isn't quite at that level of conversational ability and she's partly scripted, partly AI.
CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.
The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.
CES 2018
-
reading•Sophia the robot takes her first steps
-
Jan 8•Ring's Stick Up Cam Elite doesn't bother with batteries
-
Jan 8•Abode Iota all-in-one camera works with Siri, Z-Wave and Zigbee
-
Jan 8•Monster's blingy totally wireless headphones finally about to ship
-
Jan 8•All the cool new gadgets at CES 2018
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.