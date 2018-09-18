Sony's adorable and expensive Aibo puppy is now on sale in the US

Joshua Goldman/CNET

Who's a good boy with a Wi-Fi connection? Sony's new Aibo puppy is, and the robot dog is now on sale in the US.

Sony announced this Tuesday, with the cute puppy selling for the not cheap at all price of $2,899 through the Aibo website. (That's $3,157.36 if you include New York sales tax, shipping is free though.) Also fascinatingly, the website says Aibo is currently not available for sale or use in the state of Illinois.

Those that order the dog now will receive the limited First Litter Edition, which Sony says will be delivered in time for the holidays around mid-December. Other bonuses for this edition include a three-year AI Cloud plan, a pink ball, the bone-shaped Aibone accessory, paw pads, the Aibo's special charging station and an individually numbered dog tag.

The Aibo is packed with cameras, sensors and even plugs itself in by walking to its station. Other features include its ability to recognize up to 100 faces, remember interactions with people and develop a personality that Sony says will change over time.

You can see our earlier impressions of playing with the dog here, which has already sold over 20,000 units since January. The dog is also on display at Sony Square in Manhattan through Oct. 14 for anyone who would like to play with Aibo before buying it.

Bridget Carey contributed to this story.