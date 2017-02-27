Sony XZ Premium specs versus XZs, LG G6, Pixel XL

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

This year's Mobile World Congress has barely kicked off and we've already seen some great hardware from the likes of LG and Sony. I've put Sony's shiny new flagship -- the XZ Premium -- up against the more affordable Xperia XZs, LG's G6 and the ever-popular Google Pixel in a battle of the specs.

While all four phones boast extremely potent hardware, each has its own take on how it presents it -- LG is hoping that an all-screen phone will win your heart, while Sony is betting on its phone's mirrored chrome finish.

But which one will tempt you to splash your cash? Cast your eye over the specs comparison chart below and leave a comment in the comment section.

Make sure to keep your eye on the rest of the launches coming from this year's MWC.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium specs comparison chart Sony Xperia XZ Premium Sony XZs LG G6 Google Pixel XL Display size, resolution 5.5-inch, 3,840x2,160 pixels 5.2-inch, 1,920x1080 pixels 5.7-inch, 2,880x1,440 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels Pixel density 801ppi 423ppi 565ppi 534 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 0.3-inches thick N/A 5.86x2.83x0.31 in 6.1x3x0.34 (at its thickest) Dimensions (Millimeters) 7.9mm thick N/A 148.9x71.97.x7.9mm 154x75.7x8.6 (at its thickest) Weight (Ounces, Grams) N/A N/A N/A 5.92 oz; 168g Mobile software Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.1 Nougat Camera 19-megapixel 19-megapixel 13-megapixel, 13-megapixel wide 12.3-megapixel Front-facing camera 13-megapixel 13-megapixel 5-megapixel 8-megapixel Video capture 4K, super slow motion 4K, super slow motion 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 N/A 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 with Adreno 530 GPU 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Storage 64GB 32GB 32GB 32GB, 128GB RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB Expandable storage Up to 256GB Up to 256GB Up to 2TB None Battery 2,900mAh (nonremovable) 2,900mAh (nonremovable) 3,300mAh (nonremovable) 3,450mAh Fingerprint sensor Edge, (not available in US) Edge, (not available in US) Back cover Back cover Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Special features Water-resistant, HDR display, Google Assistant, Water-resistant 18:9 screen ratio, wireless charging, IP68 Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Price off-contract (USD) N/A N/A N/A $769 (32GB); $869 (128GB) Price (GBP) N/A N/A N/A £719 (32GB); £819 (128GB) Price (AUD) N/A N/A N/A AU$1,269 (32GB); AU$1,419 (128GB)

