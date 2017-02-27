Sony XZ Premium specs versus XZs, LG G6, Pixel XL

This year's Mobile World Congress has barely kicked off and we've already seen some great hardware from the likes of LG and Sony. I've put Sony's shiny new flagship -- the XZ Premium -- up against the more affordable Xperia XZs, LG's G6 and the ever-popular Google Pixel in a battle of the specs.
While all four phones boast extremely potent hardware, each has its own take on how it presents it -- LG is hoping that an all-screen phone will win your heart, while Sony is betting on its phone's mirrored chrome finish.
But which one will tempt you to splash your cash? Cast your eye over the specs comparison chart below and leave a comment in the comment section.
Make sure to keep your eye on the rest of the launches coming from this year's MWC.
Sony Xperia XZ Premium specs comparison chart
|Sony Xperia XZ Premium
|Sony XZs
|LG G6
|Google Pixel XL
|Display size, resolution
|5.5-inch, 3,840x2,160 pixels
|5.2-inch, 1,920x1080 pixels
|5.7-inch, 2,880x1,440 pixels
|5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|801ppi
|423ppi
|565ppi
|534 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|0.3-inches thick
|N/A
|5.86x2.83x0.31 in
|6.1x3x0.34 (at its thickest)
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|7.9mm thick
|N/A
|148.9x71.97.x7.9mm
|154x75.7x8.6 (at its thickest)
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5.92 oz; 168g
|Mobile software
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Camera
|19-megapixel
|19-megapixel
|13-megapixel, 13-megapixel wide
|12.3-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|13-megapixel
|13-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K, super slow motion
|4K, super slow motion
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|N/A
|2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 with Adreno 530 GPU
|2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Storage
|64GB
|32GB
|32GB
|32GB, 128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 256GB
|Up to 256GB
|Up to 2TB
|None
|Battery
|2,900mAh (nonremovable)
|2,900mAh (nonremovable)
|3,300mAh (nonremovable)
|3,450mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Edge, (not available in US)
|Edge, (not available in US)
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Special features
|Water-resistant, HDR display, Google Assistant,
|Water-resistant
|18:9 screen ratio, wireless charging, IP68
|Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
|Price off-contract (USD)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$769 (32GB); $869 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|£719 (32GB); £819 (128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AU$1,269 (32GB); AU$1,419 (128GB)
