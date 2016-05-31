CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Sony Xperia X specs vs. Xperia X Performance, Nexus 6P, HTC One A9 and ZTE Axon 7

Take a look at how Sony's latest Xperia X phone measures up to similarly-priced Android rivals, spec-by-spec.

Josh Miller

The Sony Xperia X is one of four phones in the Xperia line, which can already get confusing. But if you've decided it's the phone for you -- after reading CNET's full Xperia X review, of course -- then you'll want to know if it's the right phone to buy compared to other Androids out there.

This specs chart breaks down everything from size to price to special features. But before you get into it, a few words to consider.

Now Playing: Watch this: Sony Xperia X phone is boxy, but nice
1:49

First, the Xperia X and X Performance share many similarities, like their compact dimensions and camera profiles, but the Performance is pricier and also promises to be the faster, more capable phone -- we haven't had a chance to fully test it yet.

The same goes for the ZTE Axon 7. We spent a lot of time with a pre-production unit, and while it's an incredibly promising opponent to the Xperia X and others, we can't make a definitive case for or against it until we get to fully test the final, off-the-shelf unit ('cause that's how we roll).

That brings us to the HTC One A9, which didn't impress us much last October, because there were better, cheaper rivals on the market, rivals that haven't gone on sale yet for 2015. If you're considering the A9 versus the Xperia X, we'd pick Sony's phone over HTCs.

11
Sony Xperia X camera takes on Tokyo (pictures)

When it comes to the Google Nexus 6P, however, your own preferences are going to be the deciding factor. If you prefer a smaller-size phone and live outside the US (where the Xperia X's fingerprint sensor is disabled), then stick with the X, even if it is a little pricier. The camera is quite good and it's extremely difficult to find smaller-size phones in today's large-screen world.

But if you're all about biggo displays (or live in the US and want to use a fingerprint scanner, which I recommend), the Nexus 6P gives you all you need, and has the added benefit of getting Google's Android updates first.

Now, how about that specs-off?

Hardware specs: Xperia X versus X Performance, Google Nexus 6P, HTC One A9, ZTE Axon 7

Sony Xperia X Sony Xperia X Performance Google Nexus 6P HTC One A9 ZTE Axon 7
Display size, resolution 5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.7-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels 5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
Pixel density 443ppi 443ppi 515ppi 440ppi 538ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.6x2.7x0.31 in 5.6x2.8x0.33 in 6.3x3.1x0.28 in 5.7x2.8x0.29 in 5.98 x 2.95 x 0.34 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 143x69x7.7 mm 143.7x70.5x8.6 mm 159x78x7.3 mm 145.75x70.8x7.26 mm 151.8 x 75 x 8.7 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.36 oz; 152g 5.8 oz; 164.43g 6.3 oz; 178g 5.04 oz; 143g 6.53 oz; 185g
Mobile software Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
Camera 23-megapixel 23-megapixel 12.3-megapixel 13-megapixel 20-megapixel
Front-facing camera 13-megapixel 13-megapixel 8-megapixel 4-"Ultrapixel" 8-megapixel
Video capture 1,080p HD 1,080p HD 4K 1,080p HD 4K
Processor 1.8GHz six-core Snapdragon 650 2.1GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2GHz eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 1.5GHz eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820
Storage 32GB 32GB 32GB, 64GB, 128GB 32GB 64GB, 128GB (varies by region)
RAM 3GB 3GB 3GB 3GB 4GB, 6GB
Expandable storage 200GB 200GB None 200GB Up to 128GB
Battery 2,620mAh (nonremovable) 2,700mAh (nonremovable) 3,450mAh (nonremovable) 2,150mAh (nonremovable) 3,000mAh (nonremovable)
Fingerprint sensor Power button (disabled in US) Power button (disabled in US) Back cover Home button Back cover
Connector Micro-USB Micro-USB USB-C Micro-USB USB-C
Special features Hardware shutter button Water-resistant "Pure" Android BoomSound Dual Sim
Price off-contract (USD) $549 $700 $499 (32GB); $549 (64GB); $649 (128GB) $429 $450
Price (GBP) Converts to £374 Converts to £479 £449 (32GB); £499 (64GB); £579 (128GB) £399.99 Converts to £346
Price (AUD) Converts to AU$760 Converts to AU$974 AU$899 (32GB); AU$999 (64GB); AU$1,099 (128GB)
 Converts to AU$594 Converts to AU$604
Dimensions (Inches) 5.6x2.7x0.31 in 5.6x2.8x0.33 in 6.3x3.1x0.28 in 6.0 x 3.0 x 0.39 in 5.98 x 2.95 x 0.34 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 143x69x7.7 mm 143.7x70.5x8.6 mm 159x78x7.3 mm 153 x 76.6 x 9.8 mm 151.8 x 75 x 8.7 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.36 oz; 152g 5.8 oz; 164.43g 6.3 oz; 178g 5.47 oz (155g) 6.53 oz; 185g
Mobile software Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
Camera 23-megapixel 23-megapixel 12.3-megapixel 16-megapixel 20-megapixel
Front-facing camera 13-megapixel 13-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 1,080p HD 1,080p HD 4K 1,080p HD 4K
Processor 1.8GHz six-core Snapdragon 650 2.1GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2GHz eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 1.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820
Storage 32GB 32GB 32GB, 64GB, 128GB 64GB 64GB, 128GB (varies by region)
RAM 3GB 3GB 3GB 4GB 4GB, 6GB
Expandable storage 200GB 200GB None Up to 128GB Up to 128GB
Battery 2,620mAh (nonremovable) 2,700mAh (nonremovable) 3,450mAh (nonremovable) 3,000mAh (removable) 3,000mAh (nonremovable)
Fingerprint sensor Power button (disabled in US) Power button (disabled in US) Back cover Below screen Back cover
Connector Micro-USB Micro-USB USB-C Micro-USB USB-C
Special features Hardware shutter button Water-resistant "Pure" Android Water-resistant Dual Sim
Price off-contract (USD) $549 $700 $499 (32GB); $549 (64GB); $649 (128GB) Converts to $285 $450
Price (GBP) Converts to £374 Converts to £479 £449 (32GB); £499 (64GB); £579 (128GB) £199 Converts to £346
Price (AUD) Converts to AU$760 Converts to AU$974 AU$899 (32GB); AU$999 (64GB); AU$1,099 (128GB) Converts to AU$395 Converts to AU$604
Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real