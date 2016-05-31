Sony Xperia X specs vs. Xperia X Performance, Nexus 6P, HTC One A9 and ZTE Axon 7

The Sony Xperia X is one of four phones in the Xperia line, which can already get confusing. But if you've decided it's the phone for you -- after reading CNET's full Xperia X review, of course -- then you'll want to know if it's the right phone to buy compared to other Androids out there.

This specs chart breaks down everything from size to price to special features. But before you get into it, a few words to consider.

First, the Xperia X and X Performance share many similarities, like their compact dimensions and camera profiles, but the Performance is pricier and also promises to be the faster, more capable phone -- we haven't had a chance to fully test it yet.

The same goes for the ZTE Axon 7. We spent a lot of time with a pre-production unit, and while it's an incredibly promising opponent to the Xperia X and others, we can't make a definitive case for or against it until we get to fully test the final, off-the-shelf unit ('cause that's how we roll).

That brings us to the HTC One A9, which didn't impress us much last October, because there were better, cheaper rivals on the market, rivals that haven't gone on sale yet for 2015. If you're considering the A9 versus the Xperia X, we'd pick Sony's phone over HTCs.

When it comes to the Google Nexus 6P, however, your own preferences are going to be the deciding factor. If you prefer a smaller-size phone and live outside the US (where the Xperia X's fingerprint sensor is disabled), then stick with the X, even if it is a little pricier. The camera is quite good and it's extremely difficult to find smaller-size phones in today's large-screen world.

But if you're all about biggo displays (or live in the US and want to use a fingerprint scanner, which I recommend), the Nexus 6P gives you all you need, and has the added benefit of getting Google's Android updates first.

Now, how about that specs-off?

Hardware specs: Xperia X versus X Performance, Google Nexus 6P, HTC One A9, ZTE Axon 7