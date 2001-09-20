Sony unveils palm-sized camcorder

Called the DCR-IP7E Network Handycam IP (Image Portal), the camcorder will be available in stores across Asia by November for $1,720 (2,999 Singapore dollars).
The unit allows video buffs to surf the Web and send e-mails with video attachments when used with a compatible Bluetooth-enabled cell phone or Sony's Bluetooth 56kbps modem adapter.
The camcorder can hold up to 50 e-mail messages and addresses. The device accepts JPEG, TIFF and MPEG attachments, which are automatically stored on the Sony Memory Stick when received as e-mail.
"This next generation of Network Handycams will give our customers the power to be mobile and the power to connect wirelessly to the Internet anywhere without a PC," said Andrew Chew, manager of visual network marketing at Sony Singapore.
The camcorder also doubles as a camera to record digital stills.
The Handycam comes with a 2.5-inch liquid-crystal display viewfinder. It has a USB connection for video downloads to PCs, as well as FireWire cables for two-way communications between the camcorder and a TV or PC.
Staff writer Reuben Lee reported from Singapore.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.