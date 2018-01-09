Enlarge Image Sony

Sony's Extra Bass portable Bluetooth speaker line up is getting three new additions this spring: The SRS-XB41 ($250), SRS- XB31 ($150) and SRS-XB21 ($100). There's no word yet on international pricing, but $250 converts to about £185 or AU$320.

The company is billing these as mini party speakers, as all of them also incorporate LED lighting effects.

"We are excited to bring another round of Sony Extra Bass speakers to the party," said Sony's Dunja LaRosa. "The new models build on the Extra Bass family to provide users with the deep and punchy bass they love with an exciting synchronized light show to elevate any party scene."

Sony is touting three new features: Live Sound Mode, Party Booster and Wireless Party Chain. It claims the Live Sound Mode creates "a three-dimensional music experience which has the ability to make users feel as if they are in the middle of a music festival with singers performing directly to you."

With the Party Booster feature, Sony says the speaker can be used "like an instrument" and can detect tapping from five different directions thanks to the built-in accelerometer, which generates a sound and lighting reaction.

And if you're willing to buy multiple speakers, you can now connect up to 100 SRS-XB41/31/21 speakers together and create the aforementioned Wireless Party Chain.

Here's a look at some of the speakers' other key features, according to Sony:

New water-resistant durable fabric covering, with five color options



IP67 waterproof rating (fully waterproof)



Up to 24 hours of battery life



All available this spring

SRS-XB41: $250



SRS-XB31: $150



SRS-XB21: $100



