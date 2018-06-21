While Sony did nothing, Nintendo and Microsoft just embraced cross-play

Thursday is a special day for Nintendo fans: its the day the company pushes all of the week's new releases to the Nintendo eShop - and today's headline release brings cross-play between Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for one of the industry's biggest games: Minecraft.

But wait, didn't Minecraft come to the Nintendo Switch last year? It did. You're not going crazy. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch edition gave the hybrid console a solid, core Minecraft experience in 2017, but it wasn't compatible with other versions of Minecraft. If you were playing on Nintendo Switch, you could only play online with other Switch owners. Now, Switch owners can play with almost everyone: the new version of the game runs on the same Bedrock Engine that Mojang uses for the Xbox One, Windows and mobile versions of the game - and Switch owners can now play online with all of them.

But not with PlayStation 4 owners. You may have noticed this is a trend - Sony has made a habit of isolating its players from the rest of the console gaming community. The creators of Rocket League have said they're ready to enable cross-play with PS4 the moment Sony gives them the green light. The light is still red. Fortnite came to Nintendo Switch earlier this month - and Sony locked out any account that had played on PS4 from even logging in on the portable console.

It's a frustrating situation for gamers, and it's not a great look for Sony. And Microsoft and Nintendo know it. The Nintendo Switch trailer for Minecraft doubles down on cross-play hard -- throwing up a message of unity between the contrasting, branded colors of Xbox green and Nintendo red: Create together. Explore together. Survive together. Better together.

Our bodies are ready. What are we building? — Xbox (@Xbox) June 21, 2018

Well since you two seem so lovey-dovey now, why not try building something like this? Have fun! pic.twitter.com/4wMD1FpDA9 — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 21, 2018

Let the building begin! ❤️ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2018

The video even features an Xbox One controller -- a rare sight in a trailer for a Nintendo Switch game. It's a clever, almost subtle dig at Sony's cross-play restrictions. It highlights the issue. It celebrates the platforms that don't have that issue. It challenges Sony to come out and play.

Hopefully, it will.

Sony did not immediately respond to requests for comment.