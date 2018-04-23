Sony signs NBA star Steph Curry for TV, film, games and VR

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry may not be playing professional basketball anytime soon, but apparently he's got a backup career: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and The Wrap report Monday that he's signed a wide-ranging, multiyear deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.
According to those publications, Curry's got his own media company now -- Unanimous Media, where he'll be both CEO and chief creative officer -- and will be working on projects across the entertainment space. Not just film and TV, but also "partnerships, electronics, gaming and virtual reality."
Curry's films and TV projects will focus on "family, faith-based and sports storytelling," according to a statement. "Unanimous Media will further expand Curry's vision to create and disseminate inspirational and authentic stories to the world."
Sony Pictures confirmed the deal to CNET, providing this press release:
After industry-wide competition, Sony Pictures Entertainment today announced the company has closed a multi-year development and production deal with superstar athlete Stephen Curry across its film, television, and worldwide partnerships operations in the biggest media deal of any athlete to date.
Curry's newly-formed production company, Unanimous Media, founded by Curry and partners Jeron Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Erick Peyton, Chief Creative Officer, will leverage the diversity and breadth of the studio's content platforms to develop and produce film and television projects with a focus on family, faith, and sports themes. The deal will extend to opportunities in partnerships, electronics, gaming, and virtual reality. Curry's production headquarters will be located on the Sony Pictures studio lot in Culver City.
"Steph is a transcendent figure in current culture. His wide-ranging content creation interests overlap well with our varied businesses and we have been equally impressed with his team," said Tom Rothman, Chairman, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. "We are honored to have been drafted and now we know how lucky Golden State feels every day."
"We're thrilled to work alongside Steph to bring his positive, affirming brand to create content in the scripted and non-scripted television landscape," said Chris Parnell, co-president Sony Pictures Television. "He's tapping into his drive and creative energy on the court to expand to horizons off the court and we're honored to be a part of it."
Point guard for the Golden State Warriors and two-time NBA MVP, Stephen Curry stated, "I've been blessed to have this platform and I want to use it to affect the world positively. Partnering with Sony to share inspiring content with a global audience was a foregone conclusion."
"Sony's broader ecosystem perfectly aligns with our mission, vision and position. The essence of who Stephen is centers around inspiration and while there's an immense opportunity here, we see this as an anomalous adaption of social entrepreneurship. It's deeper than just business," said Unanimous Media CEO and Curry's brand strategist, Jeron Smith.
Erick Peyton who oversees creative at Unanimous Media said, "We are here to produce projects that shift minds, hearts and industries. Media influences thought and those thoughts will influence culture."
Bryan Smiley, vice president, production, Columbia Pictures shepherded the deal and will oversee production and development with Unanimous Media for the motion picture group. Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president, brand strategy and global partnerships, will oversee partnerships and brand extension opportunities across Sony platforms. Chris Parnell, co-president of Sony Pictures Television, will oversee television projects with Unanimous Media in both the scripted and non-scripted space.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.