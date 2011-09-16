Sony: Sign new PSN terms or you're banned

Use of Sony's online services, including the PlayStation Network (PSN)--which was hacked to pieces a few months ago when digital thieves made off with millions of users' personal information--is now subject to terms and conditions that see you waiving your rights to collectively sue the company for any reason, including future security breaches.

Anyone taking issue with Sony in the future will be unable to take part in a class action lawsuit, and instead will have to work with an arbitrator of Sony's choosing "on an individual basis" to resolve the problem, the BBC reports.

