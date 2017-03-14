Sony prices XBR-A1E OLED TV higher than LG, starting at $5,000

1:27 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Nobody said Sony's OLED TV would be cheap. Well, somebody did, but they were wrong.

The storied Japanese TV maker will start shipping its first large-screen, mass-market OLED-based TVs this April in the US, and they're available for pre-order now. The A1E series will come in a 55-inch size for $5000 and a 65-inch size for $6500.

There will also be a 77-incher, but pricing and availability were not announced. Sony will announce pricing for the A1E series in other countries, including Canada, next month.

Those US prices are quite a bit less than what LG, the principal OLED TV proprietor, is charging for most of its 2017 OLED TVs. LG Display manufactures essentially all of the world's OLED TV panels, including those used by Sony. Panasonic and Philips also sell OLED TVs in Europe.

OLED-based TVs like the LG B6 from 2016 deliver the best picture quality CNET has ever tested, for a price that's significantly higher than most LCD-based televisions. I expect the 2017 models from both LG and Sony to continue that trend.

Here's how 2017 OLED TV pricing from Sony and LG compares so far.

Sony vs. LG 2017 OLED TV pricing Brand Model Size Price Availability LG OLED55C7P 55-inch $3,500 Now LG OLED65C7P 65-inch $4,500 Now LG OLED55E7P 55-inch $4,500 May Sony XBR-55A1E 55-inch $5,000 April LG OLED65E7P 65-inch $6,000 March Sony XBR-65A1E 65-inch $6,500 April LG OLED65G7P 65-inch $7,000 March LG OLED65W7P 65-inch $8,000 March

It's also worth noting that if you want an OLED TV now, the 2016 models are still available. In my opinion, none of the improvements offered by the 2016 sets will make a big enough difference in picture (or sound) quality to be worth spending substantially more on the 2017 C7 over the 2016 B6, currently selling for $2,000 (55-inch) and $3,000 (65-inch). Of course I won't know for sure until I can test one.