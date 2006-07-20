Sony launches MEX-BT5000 Bluetooth-enabled head unit

Sony has entered the in-car communication market with its unveiling of the MEX-BT5000. The BT stands for Bluetooth, which will enable drivers to route telephone calls from their cell phones via head unit for hands-free calling. Callers will be able to see phone book information for up to 50 contacts (and six speed-dial numbers) displayed on the head unit's high-resolution screen, allowing them to make calls without digging around to locate their handsets.

The MEX-BT5000 also supports the A2DP Bluetooth profile, enabling users to stream music from Bluetooth-enabled portable MP3 players and cell phones. The trouble is, no MP3 players on the U.S. market at the moment support the A2DP profile, and only a handful of phones can stream wireless audio (among them, Sony Ericsson's W810, W300, and W710 Walkman phones). It looks like there might be an emerging demand for an adapter to wirelessly enable portable music devices to make them compatible with units such as the MEX-BT5000. Now who would have an interest in making something like that? Sony, perhaps?

According to Sony, the MEX-BT5000 will cost about $400 and will be available in the States in August.