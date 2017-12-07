Sony has sold more than 70 million PlayStation 4 consoles

CNET

Thursday was bragging-rights day for Sony.

The Japanese entertainment and technology conglomerate said that as of Dec. 3 it has sold a total of 70.6 million PlayStation 4 consoles. It also has sold more than 617.8 million copes of PS4 games, and a total of 2 million PlayStation VR units.

The PlayStation 4 continues to dominate its rival, Microsoft's Xbox One console. Microsoft no longer breaks out sales numbers, but one estimate puts the total at around 30 million as of August. Even if that's slightly off, the numbers illustrate the wide gap between Microsoft and Sony in the console wars.

The 2 million PlayStation VR units sold also makes the company a real force in virtual reality, an area in which Facebook's Oculus, Steam and HTC's Vive, and the Samsung Gear VR are staking claims. While the Oculus and Vive devices are standalone systems that require a high-end PC, the PlayStation VR unit catered to the console's existing fan base because it requires only a PS4 to run the system.

'Alexa, be more human': Inside Amazon's effort to make its voice assistant smarter, chattier and more like you.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.