Sony PS4 at E3 2018: Watch live for more details on Spider-Man, Death Stranding and more

Sony has already telegraphed the fact that it's going to focus on just 4 big exclusive games during its E3 2018 press conference tonight: Spider-Man, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us: Part II. Is the company lowering expectations ahead of time so they'll be easy to beat? Maybe.

But the truth is that the PlayStation platform doesn't have anything to prove: With more than 70 million PS4 consoles sold worldwide, the company is thought to have a better than 2-to-1 margin versus sales of rival Xbox One. And Microsoft spent the bulk of its E3 presentation letting the world know that it's focusing on exclusives more than ever before -- to the point of buying up a slew of developers. But that's a strategy that will take years to pay off.

Here's what you need to know to watch the big Sony event tonight:

When?

Monday, June 11: 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT

Tuesday, June 12: 11 a.m. AEST, 2 a.m. BST

Where?

Right here! We've embedded the livestream from our colleagues at GameSpot above, so you can follow along in real time. (The GameSpot live show will toggle over to the Sony livestream as soon as it starts.)

Alternately, you can watch via GameSpot's YouTube stream.

The event itself is happening in Los Angeles, and the CNET team will be there on the ground.

What can we expect?

The four games listed above should get plenty of time in the spotlight, and Sony should have surprises galore. Here's what we're expecting:

Unfortunately, we don't expect to see new hardware like the much rumored PlayStation 5. Sony's consistently had great showings at E3 by focusing on a bunch of awesome games. This year should be no different.

What's after Sony?

The PlayStation presentation is the next-to-last press conference before the doors officially open for E3 2018 on Tuesday. The big finale is the Nintendo Direct livestream, Tuesday, June 12 at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET:

