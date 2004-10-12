Sony DVD burner skirts PCs

DVDirect can also be attached to a PC, the company said. Sony will supply software for video authoring, as well as the creation of data, music and video DVDs and CDs.

Sony said the $300 burner is set to begin shipping next month.

The device can burn up to 12 hours of MPEG-2 video onto compatible double-layer DVDs or up to six hours onto standard single-layer DVD+R or DVD+RW discs, using its real-time video-capturing and MPEG-2-encoding capability. The machine supports dual-format, double-layer burning when attached to a PC with a USB 2.0 connection, and has maximum recording speed of 16X.

DVD writers that can burn higher amounts of data on discs are catching the fancy of technology companies. Data storage maker Iomega released a double-layer DVD writer in July.