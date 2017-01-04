Sony tells its CES 2017 secrets: Wednesday 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET (live blog)

Up Next These slick shades pack the power of Android for AR

Photo by Sony/Screenshot

Sony's got tech heritage coming out of it eyeballs, but does it have the power to shake up CES?

Unlike rivals LG and Samsung, the company has kept a tight lid on its plans for CES this year. Sony's CES 2017 teaser page promises new products and includes the tagline: "Countdown to innovation."

Sony's event will kick off at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday. CNET will be on hand to bring you all the news as it's revealed.

Tune in to CNET's live blog here.



While we don't know exactly what's planned, we expect Kazuo Hirai, Sony's ever-smiling president and CEO, to show off new developments in home entertainment and audio, and maybe other categories too.

Of course, CES wouldn't be CES without a slew of TV unveilings. It's unlikely Sony would miss this prime opportunity to showcase new tellies of its own. This could in fact be the year that CES embraces the colorific but costly OLED TV technology we've seen used by Samsung and LG.

Two new Xperia phones have also been rumored for CES, but it's more likely Sony will wait until Mobile World Congress next month to show off mobile devices. Instead, we're more likely to see new audio products, which should help maintain the momentum of 2016 -- a great year for Sony headphones.

More than any other, this press conference promises surprises. Be sure to keep your eyes on our live blog, and stay with CNET for complete CES 2017 coverage.