E3 2018: The Last Of Us Part 2 has a savage, beautiful brand-new gameplay trailer

Sony's E3 conference began strangely, taking place in what seemed like a church. Turns out it was a segue from the real world to the digital world. The trailer for The Last Of Us Part II took place in a space almost exactly like the location for the conference.
Very neat.
The game itself felt absolutely savage. After showing Ellie at a dance, the game quickly cut to gameplay familiar to anyone who's played the original game.
Everything is ramped up. The stealth, the combat, the impact of the combat, the animations, all of it.
The Last Of Us Part II looks absolutely fantastic. Naughty Dog is continuing to set a high bar here.
