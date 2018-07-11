Sony just took the wraps off of its new Sony Xperia XA2 Plus phone.
The phone is a follow-up to the midrange Sony Xperia XA2 and Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra released earlier this year. As the name implies, the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus is larger than the Xperia XA2, but the same size as the Xperia XA2 Ultra.
But the Xperia XA2 Plus stands out because of its 18:9 aspect ratio and slightly thinner bezels, giving the midrange Sony phone a similar look to high-end flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Google Pixel 2 XL.
The phone also includes Sony's High-Resolution Audio tech, which (according to the company) makes audio sound clearer with and without headphones.
Other Xperia XA2 Plus specs include:
- 1080p resolution display
- Aluminum frame
- Rear fingerprint sensor
- 23-megapixel rear camera
- 8-megapixel wide-angle front camera
- 3,580 mAh battery
- Snapdragon 630 chip
- Android 8.0 Oreo
Sony says the phone will release in late August. The Sony Xperia XA2 costs $350, £299 or AU$369, while the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra costs $450, £349 or AU$499. So you can expect the Xperia XA2 Plus to be somewhere in that ballpark.
Discuss: Sony Xperia XA2 Plus is bigger and badder
