Sony Xperia XA2 Plus is bigger and badder

Sony just took the wraps off of its new Sony Xperia XA2 Plus phone.

The phone is a follow-up to the midrange Sony Xperia XA2 and Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra released earlier this year. As the name implies, the 6-inch Sony Xperia XA2 Plus is larger than the Xperia XA2, but the same size as the Xperia XA2 Ultra.

Now Playing: Watch this: Hands-on with the Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra

But the Xperia XA2 Plus stands out because of its 18:9 aspect ratio and slightly thinner bezels, giving the midrange Sony phone a similar look to high-end flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Google Pixel 2 XL.

The phone also includes Sony's High-Resolution Audio tech, which (according to the company) makes audio sound clearer with and without headphones.

Other Xperia XA2 Plus specs include:

1080p resolution display

Aluminum frame

Rear fingerprint sensor

23-megapixel rear camera

8-megapixel wide-angle front camera

3,580 mAh battery

Snapdragon 630 chip

Android 8.0 Oreo

Sony says the phone will release in late August. The Sony Xperia XA2 costs $350, £299 or AU$369, while the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra costs $450, £349 or AU$499. So you can expect the Xperia XA2 Plus to be somewhere in that ballpark.