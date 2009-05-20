Sony announced its three new entry-level dSLRs for 2009, the Alpha DLSR-A230, A330, and A380, which replace the
In its price class, the A230 bumps up against the Canon EOS Rebel XS (rumors have it in line to be replaced in June) and the very popular Nikon D60. Given Sony's emphasis on size, it's odd that the A230 is actually slightly bigger than the competition. But otherwise, it offers some strong attractions: a slightly larger LCD and possibly better autofocus system, albeit at the expense of continuous-shooting speed.
|Sony Alpha DSLR-A230
|Sensor
|10-megapixel CCD
|10-megapixel CMOS
|10-megapixel CCD
|Sensitivity range
|ISO 100 - ISO 3,200
|ISO 100 - ISO 1,600
|ISO 100 - ISO 1,600/ISO 3,200 (expanded)
|Viewfinder
|95 percent coverage
0.83x magnification
|95 percent coverage
0.81x magnification
|95 percent coverage
0.80x magnification
|LCD
|2.7-inch fixed
|2.5-inch fixed
|2.5-inch fixed
|Live View
|No
|Yes
|No
|Video
|No
|No
|No
|Continuous shooting
|2.5fps
|3 fps
|3 fps
|Autofocus
|9 points
|7 points
|3 points
|Dimensions (WHD, inches)
|5.0x3.8x2.7
|5.0x3.8x2.4
|5.0x3.7x2.5
|Weight
ounces; add about 1.8 ounces for battery and card
|15.9
|15.9
|16.1
|Price
|$549 (with 18-55mm lens)
$749 (with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses)
|$599.99 (with 18-55mm lens)
|$599.95 (with 18-55mm lens)
Sony's research shows that most users stepping up to these classes of dSLRs are looking for better photo quality and performance, but want to retain the simplicity of the point-and-shoot experience. (A premise I agree with.) Of course, there's always the green Auto mode on every dSLR, but the big challenge is moving people from that to using many of the features that make dSLRs a lot better than their old snapshot cameras. For instance, Canon has its Creative Auto mode, described in the review of the
The A230 will be available in July.
